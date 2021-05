Monday, 03 May 2021 – The internet has erupted after a lady shared a bedroom photo that has caused massive reactions on social media.

In the trending photo, the lady is seen sipping some wine while her skinny boyfriend lies in bed like a log.

Judging from the lady’s facial expression, she was still yearning for more ‘injection’.

The poor boychild has been subjected to online trolls and labeled a one-minute man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST