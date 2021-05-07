Friday, May 7, 2021 – Tanzanian singer, Ben Pol, has revealed that he has a crush on fast-rising singer, Zuchu, who is signed under Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi Label.

Zuchu, known for the hit song Sukari, is the daughter of legendary Taarab singer Khadija Kopa.

Ben Pol shared a video dancing with Khadija Kopa and opened his heart out to her, saying that he wants to marry Zuchu.

“This is my mother and you know me. So mum should give me her daughter,” he said.

Ben Pol has since confirmed that he has parted ways with Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai although he has not divulged details of what led to their messy divorce.

Anerlisa, on the other hand, confirmed that she has signed divorce documents and no longer wants to be associated with Ben Pol.

