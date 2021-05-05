JOB DESCRIPTION
JOB TITLE: OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR – LAW FIRM
LOCATION NAIROBI
FRONT OFFICE RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Efficient and General management of the front office – receiving of timely receiving and making of office calls, attending to all walk-in clientele and directing them to the respective offices, ensuring that there is enough water in the office premises.
- Records management – typing of all office correspondences, ensuring that records are confidentially handled and kept.
- In charge of office security, ensuring timely opening and closing of offices.
- General management of all incoming and outgoing office correspondences, ensuring that dispatching and receiving of mails is done on time and proper records kept at the same time in charge of the office messengers.
- Providing general administrative and clerical support – organizing for meetings and conference rooms, coordinating meetings and catering services.
- Constant checking of departmental trays and ensuring the documents are distributed to the right departments.
- Maintains continuity among work teams by documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and continuing needs
- Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments
- Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, collating,
- Route calls to specific people.
- Answer inquiries about company.
- Greet visitors warmly and make sure they are comfortable.
- Call persons waiting for visitor and book them a room to meet in.
- Schedule meetings and conference rooms.
- Arrange appointments.
- Issue parking passes.
- Coordinate the errand routes for company driver and rider to ensure efficient time management and planning of deliveries and collections
CUSTOMER SERVICE RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Maintain Customer focus at all times and respond to customers’ enquiries (e-mails phone and face to face)
- Work within agreed service levels, striving to exceed customer expectations wherever possible.
- Take ownership of queries and proactively follow through to resolution.
- Provide flexible support for team members and other teams and foster a positive and a motivating environment.
EDUCATION & WORK EXPERIENCE:
- BA in Business and/or Administration
- 8-10 Years’ experience in similar role at least 5 years’ experience in a law firm
SKILLS REQUIRED
- Proven experience as a back-office assistant, office assistant, virtual assistant or in another relevant administrative role
- Knowledge of “back-office” computer systems (ERP software)
- Working knowledge of office equipment
- Thorough understanding of office management procedures
- Excellent organizational and time management skills
- Analytical abilities and aptitude in problem-solving
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Proficiency in MS Office
How To Apply
Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV, to careers@hrmconnection.com before end of day 24th May 2019. Only short listed candidates will be contacted