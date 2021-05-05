JOB DESCRIPTION

JOB TITLE: OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR – LAW FIRM

LOCATION NAIROBI

FRONT OFFICE RESPONSIBILITIES:

Efficient and General management of the front office – receiving of timely receiving and making of office calls, attending to all walk-in clientele and directing them to the respective offices, ensuring that there is enough water in the office premises.

Records management – typing of all office correspondences, ensuring that records are confidentially handled and kept.

In charge of office security, ensuring timely opening and closing of offices.

General management of all incoming and outgoing office correspondences, ensuring that dispatching and receiving of mails is done on time and proper records kept at the same time in charge of the office messengers.

Providing general administrative and clerical support – organizing for meetings and conference rooms, coordinating meetings and catering services.

Constant checking of departmental trays and ensuring the documents are distributed to the right departments.

Maintains continuity among work teams by documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and continuing needs

Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments

Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, collating,

Route calls to specific people.

Answer inquiries about company.

Greet visitors warmly and make sure they are comfortable.

Call persons waiting for visitor and book them a room to meet in.

Schedule meetings and conference rooms.

Arrange appointments.

Issue parking passes.

Coordinate the errand routes for company driver and rider to ensure efficient time management and planning of deliveries and collections

CUSTOMER SERVICE RESPONSIBILITIES:

Maintain Customer focus at all times and respond to customers’ enquiries (e-mails phone and face to face)

Work within agreed service levels, striving to exceed customer expectations wherever possible.

Take ownership of queries and proactively follow through to resolution.

Provide flexible support for team members and other teams and foster a positive and a motivating environment.

EDUCATION & WORK EXPERIENCE:

BA in Business and/or Administration

8-10 Years’ experience in similar role at least 5 years’ experience in a law firm

SKILLS REQUIRED

Proven experience as a back-office assistant, office assistant, virtual assistant or in another relevant administrative role

Knowledge of “back-office” computer systems (ERP software)

Working knowledge of office equipment

Thorough understanding of office management procedures

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Analytical abilities and aptitude in problem-solving

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Proficiency in MS Office

How To Apply