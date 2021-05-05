Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party National Treasurer, Timothy Bosire, has expressed his displeasure after Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, was removed from Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) on Tuesday.

In a notice to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, ODM chairman, John Mbadi, said the Orange party has axed Amollo from the committee and replaced him with Ruaraka MP, TJ Kajwang.

Speaking about the move, Bosire, who is a former Kitutu Masaba MP, said he cannot believe ODM, which has strong democracy ideals, can remove Amollo over ideological differences.

“It cannot be true,” Bosire told one of the local dailies

“We don’t do that in ODM. That is not true. We don’t victimise people for their statements of conscience.

“I also differ in opinion from time to time. It is healthy that way.”

The removal of Amollo from the committee led by Kangema MP, Muturi Kigano, was precipitated by his calls to amend the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill which is currently before the Bicameral House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST