Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Coast-based singer Mwanaisha Abdalla, who is popularly known as Nyota Ndogo, has disclosed that some Kenyan women are hitting on her aging Danish husband Henning Nielsen, days after revealing that her marriage was on the verge of collapsing.

Nyota Ndogo’s husband left their matrimonial home after a domestic dispute and didn’t return, prompting her to beg him to come back home.

She said her arrogance is what pushed Nielsen away and desperately begged him to come back home through her social media pages.

The mellow-voiced songstress has now come to reveal that some opportunistic Kenyan women are flooding into her husband’s inbox to hit on him after she revealed that their marriage is on the rocks.

Nyota said she still has an access to her husband’s social media accounts and threatened to share screenshots of some of the women who are hitting on her aging husband.

“Sasa wa mama mumebakia na kunijadili mavazi na viatu. Kila mtu avae apendavyo kisha mimi mtu mzima swali ni natoshana na mamaako?nyooooo kumbe furaha yetu kuona watu wakiteseka yani muko bizi very bizi kunitukana.

“Wake za watu na galfriends za watu wamejaa inbox ya mume wangu basi si musubiri hata nipewe talaka wengine hata wamenivamia sura yangu nyinyi wenye sura nzuri munajiona munaenda HEVENI?..afadhali sura mbaya mwenye akili kuliko urembo akili amekalia wala sijuti haya ukumbi wenu endeleeni ila inbox kwachekesha watu wanajichetua Jamani.LAKINI MUSIJALI SIWEZI KUTAKA KUVUNJA NDOA YA MTU SO SIWEKA WAZI AKIKISHENI USINGIZI MUNAPATA” she wrote on her Instagram page.

This loosely translates to, “Some women are evil. They are busy celebrating my troubled marriage yet I’m heartbroken.

You’ve flooded my husband’s social media accounts and I’m wondering whether to share screenshots or not.

I have access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The messages are funny. You are busy abusing me for marrying an old man yet behind my back you’re salivating over him.

Anyway, try your luck. Indeed women are their own worst enemies.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST