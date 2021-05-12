Wednesday, 12 May 2021 – A middle-aged man from Nakuru has been exposed as a serial extortionist.

The suspect identified as Antony Ng’ang’a Kamau reportedly lures older women, especially church women, to lodgings and secretly records them during the act.

He then blackmails them using the recorded photos and videos.

Ng’ang’a is making a killing through blackmail since last week alone, he is said to have received Ksh 250,000 from some of his victims.

According to Nyakundi, the notorious man has bought bodabodas using the proceeds of crime.

See his photo.

