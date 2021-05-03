Monday, 03 May 2021 – 4 notorious Kisii men involved in criminal activities have been exposed and members of the public warned to be careful when dealing with them.

According to reports, the four men are part of a merciless gang involved in the printing of fake money, commonly known as ‘wash wash’.

They also con innocent Kenyans through fraudulent land deals and other criminal activities.

The gang mostly targets teachers, nurses, and County Government officials.

It’s alleged that they use charms to lure victims and once you fall into their trap, they leave you penniless.

The leader of the notorious gang is called Kevin Nyarige and he moves around in a Toyota Allion Registration Number, KCX 345F.

Here’s a post on social media exposing the ruthless gang.

The Kenyan DAILY POST