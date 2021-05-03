Monday, May 3, 2021 – A lady has reached out to the police seeking help after a man she met on Facebook robbed her when she hosted him in her house.

The suspected thief, who is identified as Symon Muiruri, requested the lady to host him for a night since he was going for an interview early in the morning.

The kind-hearted lady agreed to host him, not knowing that he had other evil plans.

When she went to the shop and left him alone in the house, he disappeared with her valuables that include two laptops and other items.

The lady reported the matter at Kinoo police station and upon investigation, it was established that the suspect is a notorious thief.

He has 4 theft cases pending.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST