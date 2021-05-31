Monday, 31 May 2021 – Three suspects are in police custody after they were arrested yesterday armed with machetes along the Southern Bypass.

According to DCI, the suspects, among them a 15-year-boy, were preparing to stage attacks against motorists along the busy highway.

The operation to flush out the dangerous criminals who have been unleashing terror on motorists was mounted by police officers from Lang’ata police station.

Two motorbikes used by the criminals to escape after robbing motorists were recovered.

The arrest follows a spate of attacks that have been staged against motorists along the busy highway.

