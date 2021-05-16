Sunday, May 16, 2021 -Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has expressed confidence that the process of amending the constitution via the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will continue despite the High Court declaring the process as null and void.

A panel of five Judges led by Judge Chacha Mwita and Lady Justice Theresia Mwatheka stated that the Amendment Bill was Irregular, Illegal, and Unconstitutional.

The Judges also condemned President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta for failing the integrity test.

Commenting on his social media page on Saturday, Murathe, who is a close ally of the Head of State, said BBI is still on despite the “silly ruling”

“’The ruling made by the High Court was Illegal.

“But that does not mean that our Journey the land of milk and honey will stop, we will move on at a very high speed.

“And BBI is still on.” Murathe stated.

