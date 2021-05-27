Thursday, 27 May 2021 – A man went down on his knee and proposed to his girlfriend after she landed at the airport from Saudi Arabia – one of the middle east countries where young girls rarely come back to their home countries alive after being subjected to slavery.

The lady had been working in Saudi Arabia as a house help and as soon as she landed at the Entebbe airport in Uganda, her boyfriend welcomed her with an engagement ring and she said yes.

Whoever says true love doesn’t exist should see these photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST