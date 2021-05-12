Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director General, Major General Mohamed Badi, has said his administration has put a plan on how to decongest Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and restore its glory as one of the best referral hospitals in East Africa.

KNH receives over 2000 patients daily, according to NMS statistics, and this has led to poor services, especially massive corruption and negligence from the hospital administration.

Announcing on Wednesday, Badi said from July 2021, KNH will stop attending to walk-in patients.

Badi said the facility, which acts as a public, tertiary, referral hospital for the Ministry of Health, will only attend to referrals.

The Major General said NMS will further open 24 hospitals in Nairobi where residents will be admitted and treated instead of going to KNH.

“KNH will act as a referral hospital only. No walk-in patients will be allowed from July 2021.

“We aim to decongest KNH and be able to offer world-class health care to Kenyans,” Badi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST