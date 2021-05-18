Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – Wajir Deputy Governor Ahmed Ali Muktar has been sworn in as the Governor for Wajir County following the impeachment of Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.

Muktar was sworn in earlier today at the Wajir County Government’s headquarters after the gazettement of Mohamud’s impeachment by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

The former Wajir Governor, Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, was impeached on grounds of Gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution of Kenya.

“PURSUANT to section 33 (6) (b) of the County Government Act,2012 and Standing Order 75 of the Senate Standing Orders, the Senate,

after according Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, the Governor of Wajir County, an opportunity to be heard, did on Monday, 17th May 2021,

resolve to impeach Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, the Governor of Wajir County on the following ground; namely Gross violation of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010; the County Government Act, 2012; the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2015; and the Public Finance Management Act, 2012,” reads the Gazette Notice dated May 17, 2021.

25 Senators out of 47 upheld the impeachment of the governor by the County Assembly, two Senators opposed the impeachment while four abstained from the vote.

Mohamud had denied the allegation that healthcare in Wajir County had suffered under his leadership.

The former Wajir governor becomes the 9th County Boss to face impeachment with two of his colleagues; former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his Kiambu counterpart Ferdinand Waititu removed from office for gross misconduct.

