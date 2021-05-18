Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – Celebrated TV journalist, Larry Madowo, started his first assignment with CNN on Monday night, barely 24 hrs after landing in Nairobi.

Madowo boarded a flight to Kenya at the Washington Dulles International Airport on Sunday, May 16, and on Monday, May 17, he announced his CNN debut by reporting on two shows Halla Gorani Tonight and Quest Means Business.

The prolific journalist highlighted how the COVID-19 crisis in India is putting Africa at risk.

He also reported that Kenya is weeks away from running out of vaccines.

Kenyans flooded to his timeline with congratulatory messages after he made a debut on the international cable network.

“Traveling from Nairobi to Nanyuki makes me sleep for a whole day. Look at you Larry, landing and reporting to work. Very impressive.” One of his followers wrote.

“That transition is so rough, touch down n head to work!

“We are glad to have you back.” Another fan wrote.

This is how Madowo made a debut on CNN after landing him Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST