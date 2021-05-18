Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is undergoing initiation to prepare him to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He is currently in seclusion as part of preparations for his crowning as Mt. Kenya spokesman this weekend.

He cannot leave his house or even see a woman and eats a special diet for eight days while in seclusion in his house.

He is allowed to only meet certain people – elders who are cleansed -for the period.

Men who can sire children are barred from meeting the initiate.

Muturi is set to be crowned in an elaborate ceremony at the historic Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine in Gaturi, Murang’a county.

Elders from the Meru’s Njuri Ncheke Council, Embu’s Nyaangi Ndiriri, and Ngome – from Muturi’s Mbeere backyard – are expected to attend and witness the ceremony.

The eight-day seclusion, which culminates in the Saturday crowning, is part of the preparations in line with the Agikuyu traditions.

Peter Kagwanja, the patron of the Murang’a elders, said the event would be more cultural than political – much as it has political undertones.

“I will be among those receiving him. This is not confirmation of a spokesperson.

“We are identifying a leader who cannot only lead us in politics but also lead us from a moral, cultural point of view,” he said.

“We are not saying there will be no political import but for now what we are doing is to have the person who was crowned by the other sections of Mt Kenya to be accepted by our region,” Kagwanja added.

The Saturday event comes nearly three months after Speaker Muturi was made the spokesperson for Mt Kenya East.

He was crowned in an elaborate cultural extravaganza conducted by the Njuri Ncheke at their Nchiru Shrine in Meru.

