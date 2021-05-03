Monday, May 3, 2021 – Trans Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo may have found a solution to curbing the habit of sexually starved men eloping and impregnating teenage girls in the county.

This follows the disturbing news of rising teenage pregnancies in Western Kenya with last month alone having recorded 10,000 teenage girls as being pregnant.

To address the menace, Janet Nangabo has announced that she will be coming up with a hook-up centre where sexually starved men will be getting their partners, thus keeping off school-going children.

“Cases of early pregnancies in Trans Nzoia have become widespread.”

“I said I would open a centre where those in desperate need of women will find them.

“I will also avail women who have come of age and are ready to be married,” she said.

This comes even as Interior CS Fred Matiang’i banned ‘disco matanga’ in the region which presented perfect ground for the predators to prey on the teenagers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST