Thursday, May 27, 2021 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved to lure foreign investors into the country by offering them an easy path to citizenship.

Speaking during the launch of the 60-day Rapid Results Initiative Programme (RRI) at Nyayo House, Industrialization CS Betty Maina welcomed investors to come into the country promising them a chance to become bona fide Kenyans.

The RRI program is set to speed up the issuance of citizenship documents to applicants.

It was launched to clear the backlog of citizenship applications at Nyayo House and will run from June 2 to July 31.

All applications will be done online and will be processed in the shortest time possible.

Maina asked all foreign investors with long-awaited applications to revisit their applications and follow the process in the new system.

She also encouraged investors who had not applied to begin the process.

“Kenya remains a very open place for investors and we welcome them here,” Maina reiterated.

This comes even as Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has single-handedly deported many foreign investors on the pretext that they were a danger to the Kenyan economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST