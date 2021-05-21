Friday, May 21, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will soon regret appointing Major General Mohamed Badi to head the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) going by how dirty the city is.

Since his appointment in 2019, Badi has only managed to put cabros on Kenyatta Avenue and some affluent streets but the rest of the city looks like a dumping site.

Major roads like River Road, Ronald Ngala, Kirinyaga, Duruma, Jansala, Latema, Keekerok, Taveta, look like pigsties despite the General being allocated over Sh 20 billion to transform the city.

Here are photos of the current situation of Nairobi as Uhuru and his coterie continue to chest thump about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

The Kenyan DAILY POST.