Monday, May 3, 2021 – Reality has dawned on Nairobi Metropolitan Boss, General Mohamed Badi, after he demolished a multi-million property belonging to one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s associates in the leafy suburbs of Lavington.

This is after details of the owner of the property Badi destroyed over the weekend came out.

The proprietor, Mr. Desterio Oyatsi, isn’t just your normal city dweller.

He is a lawyer, and not just any lawyer but a lawyer of no mean repute.

He is an accomplished Nairobi-based lawyer, an Advocate of the High Court, and Managing Partner of Shapley, Barret & Company Advocates, a leading law firm in Kenya.

He sits on several boards and his portfolio involves stints in various other organizations including Telkom Kenya and the Capital Markets Authority.

He is also said to be the director of a bank in which the first family has interests, which thus makes him their direct employee.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services demolished the perimeter wall of Oyatsi, claiming that the property was constructed on a road reserve and accused the developer of illegally grabbing the public land.

However, the residents of the property rejected such claims, insinuating that not only would they be heading to court, but that they would do so with an intention of seeing the NMS pay up in compensation.

