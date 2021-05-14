Friday, 14 May 2021 – A video of Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru introducing her current boyfriend Peter Waweru in church has emerged.

Cate snatched Waweru from another woman called Njoki.

Njoki and Waweru had been married since 2010 before the controversial Woman Rep wrecked her marriage.

About two weeks ago, Waruguru attended a church service in Laikipia and introduced Peter Waweru to the congregants.

“Niko na Mzee tuko na yeye hapa. Huyu Mzee ni rafiki yangu sana WA NDANI na nitaleta yeye nyinyi kwenyu mumumenye wega( I have a man here and he is a very bossom friend of mine.

“I will bring him to you so that you can know him better, “, Cate, who was speaking in a mixture of Kikuyu and Swahili said.

Waweru introduced himself to the congregants and said he is a businessman who runs his errands at the port of Mombasa and also makes facemasks.

