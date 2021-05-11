Tuesday, 11 May 2021 – Residents of Lake View estate in Mombasa County scampered for safety after a gang of young men who were wielding machetes invaded the area on Monday night.

According to a concerned Kenyan who recorded the video, the ruthless gang that consisted of middle-aged men stormed the area riding in Tuk-tuks.

In the video, men and women are seen closing down their shops in fear of looming attacks.

Mombasa has previously been in the spotlight over the rising cases of crime in different parts of the expansive County.

Most of the criminal activities are carried out by young men in their early twenties.

Here’s the video shared online showing the moment the gang invaded the area.

The Kenyan DAILY POST