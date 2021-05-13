Thursday, May 13, 2021 – A security guard has lost his life in the hands of a rogue DCIO officer.

Samuel Mwongela, the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at Embakasi in Nairobi, shot dead the guard after an altercation outside a lodging in Masimba area, Kayole.

Mwongela is said to have arrived at the premises that hosts a club and lodging at around 4am on Thursday and demanded the guard to open the gate and allow him to have a rest at the lodging.

When the guard declined to open the gate because it was late, the senior detective got furious and shot at the gate.

The bullet missed the gate and hit the guard in the chest, killing him on the spot.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has confirmed the incident and revealed that investigations have been launched.

“He has been arrested for among others probe into murder and misuse of his weapon,” he said.

