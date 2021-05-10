Thursday, May 10, 2021 – Fast rising disc jockey, Dj Stan Kenya, is mourning the untimely death of his sister, her husband, and daughter after they perished in a grisly road accident over the weekend.

According to the youthful DJ, his family members perished on Friday night along Gilgil road.

They were 5 passengers in the ill-fated car but a neighhour and househelp survived the tragic accident.

DJ Stan broke down while breaking the sad news to his fans.

“On Friday night, I lost my sister, her husband and their daughter.

“They were involved in a road accident along Gilgil road.

“They were 5 in the car (Others a neighbor and a househelp.

Put my family in your prayers,” he wrote.

1) Watch the emotional video of Dj Stan breaking the sad news on social media.

1) Here’s a video of his deceased sister, husband and daughter.

