Friday, May 7, 2021 – Renowned comedian and radio presenter, Professor Hamo, is reportedly demanding a DNA test after he met his baby mama and fellow comedian, Jemutai, to try and iron out their differences.

In the meeting that was attended by Churchill, who acted as their mediator, Hamo agreed that he will pay school fees for their kids and take care of other basic needs.

However, he demanded a DNA test to confirm whether he is the biological father of their son after Netizens noticed that the 5-year-old boy resembles his fellow comedian Sleepy David.

Jemutai, while speaking to Edgar Obare, revealed that the DNA results will be out in 2 weeks.

Jemutai came out guns blazing recently and accused Hamo of being a deadbeat dad.

Hamo, on the other hand, denied claims that he doesn’t provide for their kids

Here’s the 5-year-old boy that Hamo wants to confirm whether he is the biological father too.

