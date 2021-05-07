Friday, May 7, 2021 – The National Assembly voted to pass the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020, on Thursday, after MPs extensively debated on the document for the better part of the day.

235 MPs voted in support of the controversial BBI Bill, while 83 voted NO to the bill.

Two MPs abstained. The total number of votes cast was 320.

Surprisingly, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, who is one of Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters and proponent of anti-BBI campaigns, voted yes to the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The vote by Ngunjiri, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, could signal a fallout by some members of the Tanga Tanga wing of the ruling Jubilee Party.

“I Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri, MP Bahati, I vote YES,” the MP stated amid cheers and jeers.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, also an ally of the DP, voted ‘No’, adding that he was doing so to defeat alleged deception and conmanship.

His sentiments seemed to be directed to Ngunjiri for making the surprising twist of events.

The law requires that the bill be passed by both houses of parliament, which means the Senate will be the new battleground.

The Kenyan DAILY POST