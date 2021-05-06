Thursday, 06 May 2021 – Renowned YouTuber and brand influencer, Kabi Wa Jesus, has been subjected to endless trolls after a paternity test confirmed that he sired a kid with his cousin, Shiko.

Kabi had earlier denied that he is the biological father of the 7-year-old girl called Abby.

As expected, the internet has erupted after the 31-year-old YouTuber admitted that he chewed his cousin ‘tubeless’ and impregnated her.

Netizens are busy trolling him and even giving similarities between him and Deputy President William Ruto.

