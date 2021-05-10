Monday, May 10, 2021 – Fitness trainer, Frankie, impressed Netizens on Mother’s Day after he dedicated a sweet message to both his ex-wife Maureen Waititu and current lover Corazon Kwamboka.

Frankie put aside his differences with Maureen and showered her with praises, saying that she remains to be a good mother to her sons and thanked her for the good memories that they created together when they were madly in love.

“Throughout the years, we created lasting memories and above all that, beautiful boys. Lexi and Kai are the best gifts you’ve given to me and even though we have our differences, you still remain a good mother. Happy Mothers’ day,” the beautiful message that he dedicated to Maureen Waititu reads.

Frankie also appreciated his current lover and reformed socialite, Corazon Kwamboka, through the sweet post that earned him praises from Netizens.

He gushed over Corazon, saying that she has transformed his imperfections into perfections and changed his weakness to strength.

The celebrity trainer also appreciated his mother.

Here’s a screenshot of Frankie’s Mother’s Day message to the three most special women in his life.

