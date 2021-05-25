Tuesday, 25 May 2021 – Controversial Kisii gospel singer, Embarambamba, is making headlines after he was recorded dirty dancing with a middle-aged lady over the weekend in one of the clubs along Thika Road.

The energetic singer jumped on the lady like a goat while performing one of his songs, something that has put him in trouble with many Kenyans after the video went viral.

Social media detectives have finally unveiled the identity of the cheap lady who was caught on camera dirty dancing with the famous Kisii singer.

She is the lady with braids and some cheap attires from Gikomba in the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST