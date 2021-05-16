Sunday, May 16, 2022 – This naughty slay queen has left tongues wagging after she flaunted her juicy camel toe on social media.

Perhaps, she wanted to show off her petite derriere and glorious curves but ended up embarrassing herself and she is trending online for all the wrong reasons.

While this could be a wardrobe malfunction, these clout-chasing slay queens can do anything for the likes and retweets.

Nevertheless, thirsty men are having a field day from their crazy reactions.

See the photos and reactions below

The Kenyan DAILY POST