Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – The frequent water shortages in Nairobi, occasioned by interruption of supply, has hit President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State House.

Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company has listed State House as one of the areas which will be affected by the interruption of water supply.

According to a notice published on Tuesday, May 4, the water supply will be cut off from 6:00 am on Thursday, May 6 to Friday, May 7, 6:00 am.

This comes even after Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu visited President Uhuru Kenyatta in the State House yesterday during her two-day state visit to the country.

Also affected is a similarly powerful office – the Department of Defence (DoD) Headquarters, which houses the Kenya Defense Forces leadership.

“The shutdown will facilitate repair of the Sasumua treated water transmission pipeline at the Abrade forest and the interconnection of the Kabete Reservoirs outlet pipes with the relocated distribution pipeline along Waiyaki Way at the Communication Authority Headquarters due to the ongoing construction of Waiyaki Way – Rironi road.”

“Once the works are completed, it will enable release of the road section between Communication Authority Headquarters and the junction of James Gichuru and Waiyaki Way to the Waiyaki Way – Rironi Road Contractor,” the notice from Nairobi Water reads.

Nairobi Water has appealed to affected customers to use available water sparingly as they work towards restoring the supply.

Many homes in the city have been bearing the brunt of the heavy infrastructure projects being undertaken by the national government in Nairobi.

Some of the most affected areas include Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, and those whose water pipeline was constructed along those routes.

Mombasa Road users have been experiencing interruptions due to the construction of the Ksh 60 billion Nairobi Expressway.

