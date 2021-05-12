Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – Moments after the Senate overwhelmingly voted to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has revealed why he voted YES.

Ledama, who has lately been leaning towards Deputy President William Ruto and who previously appeared not to be in support of BBI, was among the 51 Senators who gave it a nod of approval to move to the referendum.

Speaking earlier today, Ledama noted that he voted for the bill so as to give his own Narok people a chance to express their views at the referendum.

He added that the bill was promoted by a popular initiative and it was only fair for the voters to have their say too.

“Y’all thought it was a conscious vote? BBI was promoted by a popular initiative, the vote of consequence lies not with Parliament but with you the registered voters.”

“Now you have your say in the referendum.”

“I exercised my duty on behalf of Narok County, by passing the Bill to you,” wrote the Narok Senator.

During the vote, a record 51 senators voted in support of the bill, 12 voted NO, one Senator abstained from the vote while 2 did not participate in the process.

The bill will now proceed to the referendum with a YES or No vote for the electorates should the High court allow IEBC to proceed with the process.

His vote comes days after yet another of DP Ruto’s ardent supporters and Bahati lawmaker, Kimani Ngunjiri, also voted in support of the bill on Tuesday, May 6, 2021, to the utter surprise of the DP and Tanga Tanga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST