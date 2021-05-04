Home Forum Name one character of ladies with short dyed hair? Name one character of ladies with short dyed hair? May 4, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hardworking lady spotted doing clean hustle instead of massaging sponsors’ bellies in dingy lodgings like her agemates (PHOTOs). Big machine for big boys: Do you think you can handle her? (PHOTOs) Gangster nation: DCI recover Sh 350 Million in fake dollars and 250Kgs of fake gold from 3 foreigners in Ruiru (PHOTOs) Pick one: The lady or the maize farm? (PHOTOs) Romantic or a simp? Man blocks traffic on a busy road to propose to his hot girlfriend (PHOTOs) Spoilt kid: The son of a wealthy Nairobi businessman reveals why he abandoned a posh BMW in the middle of the road, causing panic. Leave a Reply Cancel reply 278,659FansLike52,497FollowersFollow