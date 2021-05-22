Saturday, May 22, 2021 – Nakuru Governor, Lee Kinyanjui, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to clean up Jubilee Party if he wants the party to remain relevant even in 2022 presidential poll.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Kinyanjui said if Uhuru wants to clean up the Jubilee party, he should start by sacking the party’s Vice-chairman David Murathe and Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

Kinyanjui said the two should be sacked for destroying the party which has now become a shadow of its former self.

“I have nothing personal against Murathe and Tuju. They are good people but in terms of party management, we have lost it.

“We want new faces who can inspire confidence and attract new members as well as retaining those who are in now,” Kinyanjui said.

The county boss said sitting MCAs, senators, members of the National Assembly, and governors who were elected on Jubilee and allied to the President are being put in a precarious political situation as the party’s plummeting fortunes puts their political careers at risk.

“People have respect for the President. He has good programmes for Kenyans, which are well outlined in the Jubilee manifesto.

“Members are worried that we are staring at bigger problems as we head to 2022.

“We need to put our house in order so that those of us who believe in the Jubilee programmes will carry on,” Kinyanjui stated.

“People should stop bravado and chest-thumping. It will not help anyone or the party.

“A political party is a vehicle for the aspirations of the people. Parties are not about individuals who want to express arrogance at the expense of the good deeds and future of the party.” Kinyanjui added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST