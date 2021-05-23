Sunday, May 23, 2021 – The Jubilee Government has appointed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, to the government.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, May 21, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala appointed 300 Kenya Wildlife Service honorary wardens, among them Muhoho, for a period of three years.

In making the appointment, Balala invoked the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act of 2013, which provides for the appointment of suitable persons to be honorary wardens.

The wardens assist the service in carrying out its mandate specifically in areas such as wildlife security, conservation education, community engagement, and awareness creation on wildlife conservation.

Other roles include fundraising for wildlife conservation, fire management in protected areas, wildlife translocation, wildlife census, species, and ecosystem monitoring, and wildlife veterinary practice.

The duties of an honorary warden are subject to each individual’s skills and competencies.

The KWS had in November 2020 invited applications for honorary wardens for its eight conservation areas, namely; Mountain, northern, southern, Tsavo, Western, Central Rift, Coast, and Eastern.

The honorary wardens must be active in wildlife conservation initiatives within their conservation area and demonstrate the nature of assistance they shall give.

The Kenyan DAILY POST