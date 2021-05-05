Wednesday, 05 May 2021 – There was drama when renowned songstress Nadia Mukami was performing at a club in Busia over the weekend after fans threatened to beat her up for duping them.

According to sources, Nadia kept her fans waiting for hours and when she hit the stage, she performed for less than 10 minutes.

When she attempted to leave the stage, fans started causing chaos and demanded more performance.

Some angry fans even tried to storm the stage to beat her up for duping them despite pocketing over Ksh 200k but she was rescued by her bodyguards.

The famous songstress was forced to continue with her performance after she sensed danger.

Here’s a video of the drama that ensued.

The Kenyan DAILY POST