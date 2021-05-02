Sunday, April 2, 2021 – Renowned comedian and radio presenter, Professor Hamo, has come out to give his side of the story after Churchill show comedian, Jemutai, labeled him a deadbeat dad.

Hamo admitted that he has fathered kids with Jemutai but denied claims that he doesn’t provide for them.

Hamo said that his wife has been sending money for his kid’s upkeep to Jemutai and there’s no day that they have ever slept hungry.

He lashed out at Jemutai for trying to taint his image, adding that his kids deserve privacy.

Here’s the official statement that he released through his social platforms after he was accused of abandoning his kids.

I know a lot is being talked around and I would wish to state the following to give my fans some clarity:

1. I have children who live with me and others who don’t live with me. I have been providing for my children from day one and there’s no day they went without food or shelter or anything they need. My wife is the one who sends upkeep for the children who don’t live with us. This has been the agreement between my family and the mother of the children.

2. I believe children deserve a quiet growing atmosphere and it’s inhuman to expose them to ridicule from their friends in school and elsewhere by splashing their photos or their stories online. In this regard I wish to continue protecting my children by safeguarding their privacy and not engaging in any mud slinging.

3. Sometimes people can get frustrated when they’re not able to get everything they wanted especially when unseen challenges arise. I have always been a present father for all my children and I will continue to work hard and take care of them.

Am currently lost for words because I don’t understand where all this is coming from. I pray for peace and wisdom to reign and above all peace of mind for my innocent children now and in future.

Back to work guys. Good day!

