Friday, May 7, 2021 – Former Kiss 100 presenter, Kalekye Mumo, has revealed that her mother warned her against dating or marrying Luos or men from Western Kenya.

While delving on the issue of stereotypes in a recent interview, the bubbly, happy-go-lucky media personality stated that her mother made it clear that she’d rather marry someone of Indian descent instead of men from Western Kenya.

Interestingly, when she tried to ask her mother why she was against men from Western Kenya, she simply told her that she was also warned by her grandmother.

“My mum told me once, usiwai leta mjaka, mtu wa western kwa hii nyumba. Afadhali uolewe na muindi. Akasema what she knows of those people, you don’t understand them, what they speak, they are different, you can’t.

So, at the back of my head as much as I’ll meet someone, I’ll start to ask them where they are from because that thing was put in my head from when I was a young person.

Unagrow ukifikiria hivyo na ukimuuliza sana anakuambia hivyo ndio grandmother yake alimuambia and it was a big deal,” she said.

However, Kalekye, who recently turned 45, stated that she is open to dating anyone because she is more interested in knowing the individual regardless of her mother’s warning.

“I will still date them, I will still get to know them but in getting to know them, I’m more interested in you as a person, that doesn’t say anything about the tribe, that doesn’t mean juu mmetoka hio area mko hivyo because every different home is different,” she added.

In another past interview, the plus-size media personality revealed that she has a thing for slim men.

“First of all opposite attracts, personally I am not attracted to big-bodied men but I will never talk badly about them.

“I am just not attracted to them. So, you will find me with a guy who is slim and that’s it,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST