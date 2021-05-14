Friday, 14 May 2021 – Ailing Kamba gospel singer Justina Syokau has revealed that most of the people who were close to her when her star was shining have abandoned her after things went south.

The Twendy Twendy hitmaker claims she has been ailing since January this year after she was misdiagnosed.

Speaking in an interview, Syokau said her music manager has stopped picking her calls, adding that some of her family members don’t want to be associated with her.

The mother of one disclosed that only her son and househelp have stuck with her through thick and thin.

“My music manager vanished and stopped communicating with me.

“The other family members have run away from me apart from my son and my house-help,” she said.

Syokau was forced to relocate from a lavish apartment that she was living in after going broke.

She currently lives in a Sh 15,000 house in Tena estate Embakasi with her small family.

She has been struggling to raise money for rent since she is jobless.

A dermatologist diagnosed Syokua’s skin condition as Staphylococcus aureus, a bacteria caused by toxins in the blood brought by a reaction to a medication.

