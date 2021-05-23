Sunday, May 21, 2021 – Comedian Terence Creative has blasted his baby mama for denying him a chance to interact with his kids.

The witty comedian has two girls aged, 13 years and 9 years, from his previous relationship with a woman identified as Eunice Wanita.

Terence expressed his woes during a question and answer session with his fans and almost broke down while narrating how his baby mama and her family have been frustrating him.

He disclosed to fans that he only sees his daughters in school since he has no idea where they live with their mother.

He further added that his daughters have come to his house only once in 7 years.

He has tried to go to the children’s court to seek justice but his efforts have not yielded fruits.

“I only visit them at school because they moved from where they used to stay and I don’t know where they live now.

“One even changed the school I knew and now I don’t know where she goes to school.

” And the other schools in Nakuru so if I want to see her I must go there,” he said.

The funnyman claimed he has been a good dad to his kids but his baby mama doesn’t want to co-parent with him.

“In seven years, they have been to my house only once and since then it has been stressful trying to see them,” he added.

Terence has previously been accused by his baby mama of being a deadbeat dad.

She further accused him of physical abuse when they were in love.

Here’s a screenshot of the comedian narrating his woes after his baby mama denied him a chance to see his kids.

­­

The Kenyan DAILY POST