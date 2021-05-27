Thursday, 27 May 2021 – Aljazeera journalist, Catherine Soi, is in deep mourning following the sudden demise of her husband Robert Soi, a veteran sports anchor.

Robert died in the Intensive Care Unit at the Nairobi hospital yesterday, where he was undergoing treatment after developing a blood clot in his head after he was involved in a tragic road accident some few months ago.

Catherine said her heart is broken into a million pieces after losing the love of her life.

However, she thanked God because her husband died knowing that she always had his back no matter what.

“My heart is broken into a million pieces. He was always our Roberto. Will forever be my Robs.

“My person has gone and I thank God he went knowing I’ve always had his back no matter what Rest with the angels baby, say hi to our dads.

“I’ll see you there,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

Catherine and Robert fell in love when they were both working at KTN.

Here’s a photo that she shared to reminisce about the good times that they had together.

