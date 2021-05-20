Thursday, May 20, 2021 – Seasoned Citizen TV anchor, Victoria Rubadiri, is arguably one of the best TV journalists in the country.

Unlike her fellow female TV girls, most of whom are overrated slay queen bimbos, Victoria can be described as a beauty with brains.

Last year, she became the first Kenyan female TV journalist to win the coveted 2020 BBC News World Komla Dumor award after she did an amazing feature story.

The top-rated journalist has revealed that she comes from a family of high achievers and this is what motivates her to work hard.

Speaking in an interview, Victoria disclosed that her grandfather, Professor David Rubadiri, served as a diplomat besides being a renowned academic, poet, and novelist.

“My grandfather, Professor David Rubadiri, was a Malawian diplomat, academic and poet, playwright and novelist and ranked as one of Africa’s most widely anthologised and celebrated poets to emerge after independence,” she said.

“Knowing that you come from such stock does put some level of pressure on you to aspire to achieve some measure of greatness.

“It still amazes me to hear the legendary shoulders he rubbed and important names he rattled through his work.

“It seems insurmountable to even accomplish a fraction of what he did, but the bar he set remains a challenge to myself and his other grandchildren to seek to attain,” she added.

