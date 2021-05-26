Few weeks ago, my dream of joining the Kenya Defence Forces was shuttered after the person who had assured me of the job turned out to be con.

The person made an announcement in a certain WhatsApp group that I belonged to that he was taking KDF recruits. He said anyone who wanted to join KDF to meet him the next day. We met him the next day at a hotel and he actually managed to convince us that he was employing and firing people in KDF. The guy asked us to give him each KSh 250k so that he could quickly process our documents so that we could join the defence force in a matter of two weeks.

We were eight guys from my hood and we all came together and did a fundraiser to raise the amount. People turned out in large numbers and luckily, we managed to raise more than a million. The next day, we called the man who had promised us connections in the KDF training and we gave him the money.

He told us to wait for his call the next day so as he could give us the papers. We actually believed him because he even showed us his KDF credentials to prove that he had the power to take us to KDF. However, the next day, we called him and to our shock, his phone was off.

We tried him several times that day but he was completely off. Though anxiety kicked in we decided to give him the benefit of the doubt that probably his phone had no charge. My friends and I tried him the next day but he was still unreachable.

We resorted to going to KDF school in Eldoret to look for him two days later. To our unpleasant surprise, we found out that the guy was a con. The officials at the KDF school told us that there was no training or recruitment happening.

“You people have been conned, just go see the police and report the matter so that you can get back your money,” one of the officials told us.

We were so infuriated that the con man had taken more than a million from us. We reported the matter to the police station. Few days later, nothing was happening. The police station had so many cases to handle that they had not even began investigating our case.

I went home after the visit to the police station and opened up on what had happened and my mother felt so sorry for me. She then told me she had a solution for me.

“My dear son, do not worry, we will just take him to Doctor Mugwenu where the doctor will use his spell casting powers to get back your money and also teach him a lesson,” my mother said.

We called Doctor Mugwenu the next day and he gave us an appointment two hours later. Upon meeting him, he cast spells of plagues such that the con would be so troubled and would have no choice but to return our money.

The next day, the con called me and sure enough he told me he had suffered enough and wanted to return all our money back.

“My life is so unbearable. I have a very huge manhood and I also keep eating grass. I will refund every coin I took from you guys, “the conman said.

He sent his son to bring all our money back and he was later arrested by the police. He is now in prison and we have Doctor Mugwenu to thank for that.

