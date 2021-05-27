Thursday, May 27, 2021 – Police have arrested a notorious thief who has been breaking into houses and making away with valuables while posing as a ‘ghost’

The creative and cunning thief specializes in breaking into houses during the night while donning a skeleton costume

Whenever his victims see the scary costume, they think it is a ghost and scamper for their safety leaving him to have a field day with their valuables.

However, the proverbial forty days of the thief finally ran out and he was busted.

Check out the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST