Thursday, May 27, 2021 – Police have arrested a notorious thief who has been breaking into houses and making away with valuables while posing as a ‘ghost’
The creative and cunning thief specializes in breaking into houses during the night while donning a skeleton costume
Whenever his victims see the scary costume, they think it is a ghost and scamper for their safety leaving him to have a field day with their valuables.
However, the proverbial forty days of the thief finally ran out and he was busted.
Check out the photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
