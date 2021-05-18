Tuesday, 18 May 2021 – Mwalimu King’ang’i has showered praises on his co-host Maina Kageni and revealed that he is among the untouchable few at Radio Africa Group.

Speaking during the Morning Show on Classic 105, Mwalimu joked that Maina Kageni is an asset to the company due to his huge following and the money he brings through his popular breakfast show.

“There are some resignation letters that can never get accepted like yours.

“No matter how many times you write your resignation letter, it can never be accepted.

“Even if you get poached, they can never let you go,” King’ang’i said.

“Some people get fired via text but that’s not you.

“If I try that rubbish, naeza jipata nimeenda, ” he added.

Maina Kageni is one of the most popular presenters in the country and his breakfast show is a cash cow for Radio Africa.

He has worked at Radio Africa for over a decade and according to reports, he earns around Ksh 1.2 Million per month.

