Monday, May 31, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has warned members of the Kikuyu community against supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s Presidential bid in 2022.

In an interview with K24 on Sunday evening, Mutahi said Ruto is currently dividing the Kikuyu community and if he succeeds it will be a big blow to the Kikuyu community’s hope of winning the presidency again.

Since Kenya gained independence in 1963, Kikuyus have dominated the presidency for 35 years with the Kalenjin community enjoying the rest 24 years.

With Ruto vying for the Presidency in 2022, Mutahi said Ruto is a big liar and most Kikuyus have swallowed his bait hook line, and sinker.

Ngunyi further warned that a lack of unity among the Kikuyu will kick them out of the next government formation and according to him, it will take close to 30 years for central Kenya to produce another president.

“Kikuyus will be in opposition from 2022 and it will take another 30 years for Kenyans to support another Kikuyu presidency,” Ngunyi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST