Monday, May 17, 2021 – Renowned Kenyan political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has warned Kenyan judges against bragging that they are the custodians of the Constitution of Kenya

Reacting to the shocking ruling by a five-judge bench that declared the BBI bill as unconstitutional, Mutahi warned the five judges that the military are the owners of the Constitution and President Uhuru Kenyatta is their Commander in Chief.

“The custodian of the constitution is not the Judiciary, it is the military. And that when the Judiciary starts messing up with the will of the people, they’re messing up with the President and the military.” Mutahi said.

Mutahi Ngunyi’s statement was echoed by economist David Ndii, who said it is true that the military is the custodian of the constitution, adding that late former President Daniel Moi tried to extend his term but the military stopped him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST