Thursday, May 6, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the powerful person who prevailed upon the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to nominate Court of Appeal Judge William Ouko to the Supreme Court.

In a press conference on Wednesday, JSC said that Ouko was the best candidate of the seven applicants who sought the Supreme Court Judge position.

“We congratulate Justice William Ouko, and we wish him well. To the other [Supreme Court Judge] candidates, the Commission has had the privilege to know you better and appreciate your hard work in the capacities in which you are serving the nation,” JSC Chairperson, Prof. Olive Mugenda, said in her Wednesday address to journalists at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

Commenting on Twitter after Ouko’s nomination to the apex court, Mutahi urged him to thank former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, whom he referred to as Baba for the appointment.

The analyst urged Ouko to respect Baba and do what he is told to avoid troubles.

“William Ouko is SOLID. An elegant MIND. But he MUST respect BABA, unlike Amollo OTIENDE. Just a POLITE reminder,” Mutahi wrote

The Kenyan DAILY POST