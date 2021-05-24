Tuesday, April 24, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta will cling to power up to 2023 despite his tenure ending in August 2022.

In his latest Fifth Estate episode, Mutahi, who is among the stooges cheering Uhuru, explored possible scenarios that may force the Son of Jomo to extend power beyond 2022.

Mutahi said if one of the contestants of the 2022 presidential election goes to the Supreme Court, then this will give Uhuru another six months to sit on the powerful seat up to 2023

He also said if the winner of the 2022 presidential election fails to attain 50+ 1 votes, then the country will go for runoff and this may extend Uhuru’s term to 2023.

Ngunyi’s scenarios invoke the ghosts of the 2017 elections where the Supreme Court nullified the presidential election.

This forced Kenyans to vote afresh, a historic judgment that tore through newsrooms and public conversations across Africa and the world.

