Monday, May 17, 2021 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has dismissed a five-judge bench of the High Court that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill as unconstitutional, null and void.

In his latest Fifth Estate episode dubbed Damaging Ignorance, Ngunyi claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta can ignore the ruling and continue with the BBI process as “he is above the law”.

Furthermore, he downgraded the Judiciary insisting that the custodians of the Kenyan Constitution were the military and not the former.

“The custodian of the Constitution is not the Judiciary, it is the military and when the Judiciary starts messing up with the will of the people, they’re messing up with the president and the military,” said Ngunyi.

“The Judiciary is not a fellowship of bishops, they are a fellowship of thugs.”

“If you still believe that you can go to court to get justice, you’re lying to yourself,” he added.

While qualifying why Uhuru should ignore the High Court’s judgment on BBI, Ngunyi said the head of state can argue that the report was endorsed by the majority.

“He can argue that the will of over 5.2 million Kenyans who appended signatures, the county assemblies, the 51 senators, and 224 members of Parliament who overwhelmingly endorsed the BBI cannot be stopped by five judges,” said Ngunyi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST