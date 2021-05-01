Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has clarified the intrigues behind President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to fire Kembi Gitura and the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) board.

Speaking virtually before the Senate Health Committee yesterday, Kagwe refuted reports alleging that the Head of State was coerced into firing the board by the United States government.

Uhuru overhauled KEMSA’s board two days after holding a virtual meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken was reported to have raised concerns over the agency’s reputation and corruption allegations.

“The US did not influence the appointment of Mary Chao Mwadime as the chairperson of the KEMSA Board.”

“His decision to fire the former board members was also made without duress,” Kagwe explained.

The President appointed Mwadime to serve for a period of three years.

She took over from James Kembi Gitura who was transferred to be the board chairman of the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK).

Uhuru also directed the Health CS to fire board members. Kagwe revoked the appointments of Timothy Mwololo Waema, Bibiana K. Njue, Joel Onsare Gesuka, and Dorothy Otieno.

He appointed Lawrence Wahome, Robert Nyarango, Terry Kiunge Ramadhani, Linton Nyaga Kinyua to serve for a three-year term.

In August 2020, former US Ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter and UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott heaped pressure on Kagwe to be accountable for the embezzlement of funds at KEMSA

The two diplomats questioned Kagwe’s and Kenya’s efforts to convict suspects.

